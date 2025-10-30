Next Article
MIT's new AI supercomputer is a generative AI powerhouse
Technology
MIT's Lincoln Laboratory has unveiled TX-GAIN—a seriously powerful AI supercomputer built for next-gen generative AI.
With over 600 NVIDIA GPUs and a peak of two exaflops, it's set to push boundaries in research and tech.
TX-GAIN will help scientists in various fields
This machine isn't just about speed—it'll help scientists design new molecules, improve weather forecasts, and tackle cybersecurity challenges.
Plus, it runs in an energy-efficient building in Holyoke, MA and can cut AI training power use by up to 80%, which is pretty cool for the planet.
The machine will also help advance national security
TX-GAIN will connect MIT with federal partners on big projects like quantum engineering and advanced AI.
It also keeps alive Lincoln Lab's long tradition—over 70 years—of building tech that shapes national security and innovation.