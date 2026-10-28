MIT's Paris Smaragdis builds AI to detect sounds humans miss
Technology
MIT's Paris Smaragdis is building artificial intelligence (AI) that can pick up sounds way beyond what our ears can catch.
Starting out as a music lover in Greece, he's now designing smart audio systems that help machines understand tricky sound environments: think accident alerts, identifying mechanical faults early, or even improving how music gets made.
Paris Smaragdis returns to MIT
Smaragdis's journey took him from Berklee College of Music to leading audio research at Adobe and developing sound isolation technology that helped restore The Beatles: Get Back.
Now back at MIT, he's pushing AI to get better at making sense of the world through sound, opening up new ways for technology to listen and help out in real life.