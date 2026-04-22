Moderna advances mRNA-1018 to Phase 3 bird flu trial Technology Apr 22, 2026

Moderna is taking its new mRNA-1018 bird flu vaccine into Phase 3 trials, a major test before possible approval.

About 4,000 healthy adults in the US and UK will help check if it's safe and immunogenic.

The H5N1 strain behind this vaccine has caused outbreaks in poultry and even dairy cows, so experts are keeping a close eye on it.