Moderna advances mRNA-1018 to Phase 3 bird flu trial
Moderna is taking its new mRNA-1018 bird flu vaccine into Phase 3 trials, a major test before possible approval.
About 4,000 healthy adults in the US and UK will help check if it's safe and immunogenic.
The H5N1 strain behind this vaccine has caused outbreaks in poultry and even dairy cows, so experts are keeping a close eye on it.
Moderna plans 20% mRNA-1018 capacity
Moderna's CEO calls this a "significant milestone" for being ready if another pandemic hits.
If the vaccine proves effective and receives regulatory approval, Moderna plans to set aside 20% of mRNA-1018 manufacturing capacity for low- and middle-income countries at affordable prices, a move meant to boost global protection.
Health experts say using mRNA tech like this could really step up how we handle future flu threats.