Moderna and Merck AI vaccine lowers melanoma recurrence with Keytruda
Big news in cancer research: Moderna and Merck have used AI to help create a personalized mRNA vaccine for people with late-stage melanoma.
In a major trial with over 1,000 patients, those who got the vaccine plus Keytruda (an immunotherapy drug) saw their cancer come back or spread much less often.
Even Elon Musk chimed in, calling it "Artificial RNA essentially makes curing diseases a software problem" on X.
AI maps dozens of tumor mutations
Here's the cool part: AI analyzed each patient's tumor to spot dozens of unique mutations.
Using that info, scientists built custom vaccines that teach the immune system to hunt down and destroy cancer cells more effectively.
Experts say this could be a game-changer for high-risk patients, and the companies are now planning to present the data at an international medical meeting and engage with regulators on filing submissions.