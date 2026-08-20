Moderna and Merck AI vaccine lowers melanoma recurrence with Keytruda

Big news in cancer research: Moderna and Merck have used AI to help create a personalized mRNA vaccine for people with late-stage melanoma.

In a major trial with over 1,000 patients, those who got the vaccine plus Keytruda (an immunotherapy drug) saw their cancer come back or spread much less often.

Even Elon Musk chimed in, calling it "Artificial RNA essentially makes curing diseases a software problem" on X.