Moderna and Merck mRNA vaccine plus Keytruda cuts melanoma recurrence
Technology
Big news in cancer research: Moderna and Merck have developed a personalized mRNA vaccine that, when paired with the immunotherapy drug Keytruda, helped cut the risk of melanoma coming back or spreading in high-risk patients.
The Phase 3 trial involved 1,137 patients and showed much better results than using Keytruda alone, definitely a hopeful step forward for tailored cancer treatments.
Personalized mRNA vaccine uses tumor genetics
The vaccine is custom-made for each person, using genetic information from their own tumor to train their immune system to spot and attack cancer cells.
Keytruda then steps in to help immune cells stay active by blocking the tricks cancer uses to hide.
Together, they make a strong team against any leftover cancer cells.