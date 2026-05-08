Moderna mRNA flu vaccine 27% more effective in adults 50+
Technology
Moderna's new mRNA-based flu vaccine worked better than the usual shots in a huge study with more than 40,000 people age 50 and older: it was about 27% more effective.
Most side effects were mild to moderate and short-lived, like a sore arm or feeling tired, and serious reactions were rare for both the new and standard vaccines.
FDA reviewing Moderna mRNA flu application
The US Food and Drug Administration is reviewing Moderna's updated application after an earlier rejection; a decision is expected by August 5.
If approved, this could be the United States's first mRNA flu shot.
Plus, Moderna already received approval in Europe for a combination flu and COVID-19 vaccine, so we might be seeing more of these high-tech shots soon.