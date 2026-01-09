Modi meets India's top AI startups ahead of 2026 summit
Prime Minister Modi just sat down with leaders from 12 Indian AI startups in New Delhi, gearing up for the India AI Impact Summit coming this February.
These teams have qualified in the "AI for ALL: Global Impact Challenge" and discussed ideas on making AI more affordable, inclusive, and ethical.
What are these startups building?
From Indian language foundation models and multilingual AI models to speech-to-text tools for regional languages and generative tech for e-commerce, these startups are tackling real-world problems.
Names like Avataar, BharatGen, Fractal, Gan, Genloop, Gnani, Intellihealth, Sarvam, Shodh AI, Soket AI, Tech Mahindra, and Zenteiq are all in the mix.
Why does it matter?
Many of these teams are also working on healthcare diagnostics and engineering tools powered by AI.
Modi called them "co-architects of India's future," encouraging everyone to keep things ethical and privacy-focused.
The big goal? Build tech that celebrates local languages and content—truly "Made in India, Made for the World."