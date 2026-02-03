Modular robotic hand can detach and crawl on its own
EPFL researchers have built a modular robotic hand that's more flexible than a human one—and yes, it can detach and crawl on its own.
With five or six identical silicone-tipped fingers, small electric motors, and 3D-printed joints, this hand is designed for both precision and creativity.
The palm can flip to grab things from either side
Any finger can act like a thumb, so the hand pulls off all sorts of grips.
The palm flips to grab things from either side, and if needed, the whole hand pops off at the wrist to crawl spider-style using coordinated finger moves.
It's inspired by octopus arms and praying mantis limbs—pretty wild.
It can even perform 2-handed tasks solo
This robo-hand nails 33 different human grasp types and even grabs multiple objects while crawling.
With six fingers, it handles two-handed tasks solo (like unscrewing bottles).
Think uses in surgery, prosthetics, disaster zones—even squeezing through tight industrial spaces.