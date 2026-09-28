Modulate raises $25 million to boost voice analysis AI for compliance
Modulate, a Boston startup, just scored $25 million to boost its AI platform that listens to and analyzes voices.
Their tech can transcribe calls, spot emotions, and even catch deepfakes, helping companies keep things honest in industries where rules really matter.
The funding was led by Future Ventures, with Hyperplane and Lakestar joining in.
Modulate uses 100+ models, emphasizes privacy
Founded in 2017 by Mike Pappas and Carter Huffman, who met as MIT physics undergrads, Modulate uses more than 100 models to figure out what people really mean and flag anything suspicious in audio, even if it's AI-generated.
They're big on privacy too: with this new funding, they plan to grow their team and offer on-premises and on-device deployment capabilities for increased privacy for businesses that want tighter control over their data.