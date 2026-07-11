Moon Mars Saturn and Uranus align before sunrise July 12
Technology
Heads up, early birds! Just before sunrise on July 12, you can catch a rare planetary parade: the Moon will line up with Mars, Saturn, and Uranus in the eastern sky.
NASA notes that the waning crescent Moon will help you spot these planets more easily.
Mars and Saturn are bright enough to see with your eyes, but you'll need binoculars or a telescope to find faint Uranus.
Planetary parade means planets appearing close
A planetary parade happens when several planets appear close together from our view on Earth, a cool treat for anyone who loves stargazing.
This lineup with Mars, Saturn, Uranus, and the Moon doesn't happen often, so it's worth setting an early alarm if you want to see something special!