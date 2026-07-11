Moon Mars Saturn and Uranus align before sunrise July 12 Technology Jul 11, 2026

Heads up, early birds! Just before sunrise on July 12, you can catch a rare planetary parade: the Moon will line up with Mars, Saturn, and Uranus in the eastern sky.

NASA notes that the waning crescent Moon will help you spot these planets more easily.

Mars and Saturn are bright enough to see with your eyes, but you'll need binoculars or a telescope to find faint Uranus.