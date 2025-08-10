Moonquakes could pose risk to astronauts, bases

A new study using Apollo 17 data warns that moonquakes—small but real tremors—could be a big problem for future Moon bases. The Taurus-Littrow valley, a spot NASA once visited, has seen millions of years of seismic activity, adding another challenge on top of the Moon's harsh temperatures and radiation.

Researchers found these quakes are tied to active faults in the Taurus-Littrow valley.

Even though they're only about magnitude 3.0, their shallow depth means they can shake up the surface enough to cause landslides and move boulders—bad news for anything built nearby.

While short visits have a low risk (about 1 in 20 million per day), longer missions could see that jump to 1 in 5,500 each year.

That means more time on the Moon equals more chances of getting rattled by a quake.