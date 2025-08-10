Why rovers get stuck on Moon, Mars: Study reveals reason
Ever wondered why space rovers sometimes get stuck on the Moon or Mars?
A new study says it's not just bad luck—our limited understanding of how low gravity changes the way soil behaves is a big reason.
This insight comes decades after we first started sending robots to explore other worlds.
On Earth, strong gravity packs soil tightly, so rover wheels get good grip.
But on the Moon and Mars, weaker gravity means fluffier soil that shifts easily under heavy wheels—making it way easier for rovers to get trapped (like NASA's Spirit rover did in 2009).
Earlier tests missed this because they only adjusted rover weight, not how the actual soil would react.
This discovery could help engineers design smarter rovers that don't get bogged down as easily.
By simulating real low-gravity conditions—including how soils behave—they can build machines better suited for exploring other planets without getting stuck in soft ground.