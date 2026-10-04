Moonshot AI launches open source Kimi K2.6 with agent swarms

Kimi K2.6 isn't only for coders: it can help design user interfaces and even build full web apps, so you don't have to be a tech whiz to launch a website.

For example, it created booking-ready landing pages for 30 L.A. restaurants using up to 1,000 agents working together behind the scenes.

Plus, its "Claw Groups" feature makes collaborating with AI smoother, while Kimi K2.6 demonstrates strong generalization across languages including Rust, Go, and Python.