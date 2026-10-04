Moonshot AI launches open source Kimi K2.6 with agent swarms
Moonshot AI introduced Kimi K2.6, an open-source model designed to make coding and complex project automation way easier.
Its standout feature, "agent swarms," lets the AI team up with itself to handle big tasks, like building a SysY compiler in 10 hours (something Moonshot says is equivalent to having four engineers working for two months).
Kimi K2.6 enables website creation
Kimi K2.6 isn't only for coders: it can help design user interfaces and even build full web apps, so you don't have to be a tech whiz to launch a website.
For example, it created booking-ready landing pages for 30 L.A. restaurants using up to 1,000 agents working together behind the scenes.
Plus, its "Claw Groups" feature makes collaborating with AI smoother, while Kimi K2.6 demonstrates strong generalization across languages including Rust, Go, and Python.