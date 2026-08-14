Moonshot Kimi K3 sparks US AI rush Meta announces superintelligence
Moonshot AI's new Kimi K3 has kicked off a rush among US tech giants.
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg said Meta was building personal superintelligence and that every user would have an exceptionally capable personal agent.
The company also announced plans to open the weights for its AI model Muse Spark 1.2.
Muse Glimmer, a powerful model, runs right on your device.
Google AI leadership changes and releases
Google's AI team is shaking things up: Jeff Dean is leaving to start Discovery Loop, while Demis Hassabis steps into a bigger role at Alphabet.
Google also dropped Gemini 3.7 Flash, an adaptable coding-focused AI model.
Anthropic introduced text watermarking for EU rules (but tagging accuracy is still a question), and OpenAI launched GPT-5.6-Cyber for cybersecurity pros only, keeping things tightly monitored to tackle new threats.