More than 100 authors sue Anthropic over Claude training claims

Authors decline $1.5 billion settlement

This case comes after a huge $1.5 billion settlement in September, but these authors skipped that deal to push for more action, especially around how their work might have been redistributed.

The lawsuit calls out popular books like Tiffany Aliche's Get Good with Money and Laura Esquivel's Like Water for Chocolate.

Their lawyer summed it up simply: "Let a jury decide."

So far, Anthropic hasn't commented.