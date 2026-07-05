More than 100 authors sue Anthropic over Claude training claims
Technology
More than 100 authors are suing AI company Anthropic, saying it used their books without permission to train its chatbot Claude.
They claim Anthropic pulled over 500 pirated titles from sites like Library Genesis and Pirate Library Mirror, and now want $150,000 for every book they say was copied.
Authors decline $1.5 billion settlement
This case comes after a huge $1.5 billion settlement in September, but these authors skipped that deal to push for more action, especially around how their work might have been redistributed.
The lawsuit calls out popular books like Tiffany Aliche's Get Good with Money and Laura Esquivel's Like Water for Chocolate.
Their lawyer summed it up simply: "Let a jury decide."
So far, Anthropic hasn't commented.