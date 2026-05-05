Motorola brings Razr fold book-style phone to India this May

Razr Fold: 8.1-inch 2K, 6,000-mAh battery

The Razr Fold packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

You get an 8.1-inch 2K foldable display inside (120Hz refresh rate) and a handy 6.6-inch external screen (165Hz).

The battery is seriously big (6,000-mAh) with both wired and wireless fast charging.

It's also toughened up with Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection, IP49 dust and water resistance, and super-bright screens (up to 6,200 nits for the inner foldable screen and up to 6,000 nits for the cover display).

The Indian version sticks with the global design and will launch in black.