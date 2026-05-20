Motorola confirms book-style Razr fold in India with 8.1-inch display
Motorola's first book-style foldable, the Razr Fold, is now official in India after its MWC 2026 debut.
It packs a huge 8.1-inch foldable main display and a 6.6-inch cover screen, so you get plenty of screen real estate whether open or closed.
Under the hood, there's a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, up to 16GB RAM, and Android 16 for smooth multitasking.
Razr Fold offers include ₹10,000 off
The Razr Fold starts at ₹149,999 (12GB+256GB), with a higher-end model and even a FIFA World Cup edition if you're feeling fancy.
Launch offers include ₹10,000 off (bank offer or exchange), bringing the starting price down to ₹139,999 for early buyers.
Buy until June 20 and you'll score a free one-time screen replacement within a year; Jio users also get bonus perks like three months of JioHotstar and cashback deals.
Available in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White on Flipkart and select stores.