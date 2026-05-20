Motorola confirms book-style Razr fold in India with 8.1-inch display

Razr Fold offers include ₹10,000 off

The Razr Fold starts at ₹149,999 (12GB+256GB), with a higher-end model and even a FIFA World Cup edition if you're feeling fancy.

Launch offers include ₹10,000 off (bank offer or exchange), bringing the starting price down to ₹139,999 for early buyers.

Buy until June 20 and you'll score a free one-time screen replacement within a year; Jio users also get bonus perks like three months of JioHotstar and cashback deals.

Available in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White on Flipkart and select stores.