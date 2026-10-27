Motorola cuts Moto Tag 2 to $19.99 on Oct 26
Technology
Good news for Android users: Motorola has dropped the Moto Tag 2 price back to $19.99 as of October 26, 2026, after a short price hike.
You can grab it on Motorola.com or Amazon and get both UWB precise finding and Bluetooth tracking without breaking the bank.
Moto Tag 2 offers AirTag support
The Moto Tag 2 offers longer battery life, works with AirTag accessories, and comes in an orange "Arabesque" color.
A four-pack goes for $69.99 if you want to tag all your stuff.
While rivals like Pebblebee and Chipolo have dual-network trackers, making Moto Tag 2 a sweet spot for affordable tracking on Android.