Motorola cuts Signature 27 battery to 5,500mAh in Germany
Motorola's new Signature 27 phone is coming to Germany, but with a twist: it'll pack a 5,500mAh battery instead of the expected 7,000mAh.
Local rules on lithium batteries are behind the change, so you'll get about 61 hours of use instead of the original 77 hours.
Top specs intact, UK retains battery
Even with the smaller battery, you're not missing out on top specs: there's a big 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED Duo display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip, and an integrated ArcticMesh cooling system, increasing its size by 40%, which should keep things cool during long gaming sessions.
Good news for UK fans: their model keeps the bigger battery.