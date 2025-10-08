Next Article
Motorola Edge series gets Android 16 update in India
Technology
Motorola has kicked off the Android 16 update for its Edge series in India, starting with the Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, and Edge 50 Pro.
More models are set to get the update soon, with a focus on smoother design, better security, and easier connectivity.
Highlights of Android 16
You'll find handy features like Instant Hotspot, letting your devices connect automatically without passwords, and new 'Modes' that adjust settings for things like sleep or driving.
Security gets a boost with Advanced Protection and Moto Secure 5.5, plus there's a refreshed look, more battery insights, and extra language options—all aimed at making your Motorola experience a bit smarter and safer.