Motorola launches Edge 70 Neo in India with 144Hz AMOLED
Motorola just dropped the Edge 70 Neo in India, packing a big 6.8-inch AMOLED display with super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and seriously bright visuals (up to 5,200 nits).
Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, so gaming or multitasking shouldn't be a problem.
Edge 70 Neo 50MP main, ₹40,999
For photos and videos, there's a sharp 50MP main camera with stabilization plus a solid 32MP selfie cam. Both can shoot crisp 4K video.
The massive 7,000mAh battery means all-day power, plus fast charging at 45W.
The phone is launching in colors like Mountain View and Milky Blue for ₹40,999 starting December 1 on Flipkart and other retailers.