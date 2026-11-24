Motorola just dropped the Edge 70 Neo in India, packing a big 6.8-inch AMOLED display with super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and seriously bright visuals (up to 5,200 nits).

Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, so gaming or multitasking shouldn't be a problem.