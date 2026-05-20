Motorola launches Moto G37 series in India with 120Hz displays

G37 series starts at ₹13,999

You get tough Gorilla Glass 7i protection, dust and water resistance (IP64), and Android 16 out of the box, with an update to Android 17 promised.

Both phones have a sharp 50MP main camera plus an extra lens and an 8MP selfie camera.

The Moto G37 packs a solid 5,200mAh battery (20W charging), while the Power version bumps that to a massive 7,000mAh (30W charging).

Prices start at ₹13,999,