Motorola launches Moto G37 series in India with 120Hz displays
Technology
Motorola just dropped its new Moto G37 series in India, aiming to pack solid features into a budget-friendly price.
There are two models: Moto G37 and Moto G37 Power.
Both come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip and a big 6.7-inch HD+ display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, but the main difference is battery size.
G37 series starts at ₹13,999
You get tough Gorilla Glass 7i protection, dust and water resistance (IP64), and Android 16 out of the box, with an update to Android 17 promised.
Both phones have a sharp 50MP main camera plus an extra lens and an 8MP selfie camera.
The Moto G37 packs a solid 5,200mAh battery (20W charging), while the Power version bumps that to a massive 7,000mAh (30W charging).
Prices start at ₹13,999,