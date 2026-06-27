Motorola launches Moto Pad 70 Pro tablet in India

Prices start ₹36,999, sales July 4

The tablet sports a big 13-inch display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, great for scrolling and streaming.

Audio gets a boost from JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, while the slim build (just 6.2mm thick) keeps it sleek at under 600 g.

Storage is expandable up to a massive 2TB, and the battery is built to last with fast charging support.

Prices start at ₹36,999 for the base model (8GB RAM/128GB), going up if you want more storage or add the keyboard bundle.

Sales kick off July 4 on Flipkart, Motorola's site, and offline stores across India.