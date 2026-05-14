Motorola Moto G Play drops to $106 from $150 temporarily
Technology
Motorola's Moto G Play is now only $106 (down from $150), making it one of the most affordable smartphones out there right now.
If you're tired of overpriced flagships, this could be a solid pick, but heads up, the discount is limited-time.
Moto G Play reliable everyday phone
The Moto G Play packs 4GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 680 chip for smooth everyday use, plus an HD+ screen and a camera that handles low light thanks to better sensitivity.
With all-day battery life and a tough build, it's especially handy for casual users, or anyone who just wants something reliable without breaking the bank.