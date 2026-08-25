Motorola partners with GrapheneOS Foundation for 2027 privacy phones
Motorola is teaming up with the GrapheneOS Foundation, a privacy-first operating system, to launch some of its 2027 smartphones with enhanced privacy features right out of the box.
Announced today, this move means upcoming Motorola devices will let you disable Google tracking and give you more control over your apps, something that's already made GrapheneOS popular among journalists and activists.
Signature and Razr models get GrapheneOS
The first models getting GrapheneOS are the Signature (second generation), Razr Fold (2027), and Razr Ultra (2027).
These phones will have built-in secure elements, making them better at protecting your data from threats.
With stricter app permissions and extra layers between apps, Motorola is clearly aiming to make privacy a top priority for its next-generation users.