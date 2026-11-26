Motorola Razr Plus 2025 Hot Pink 12GB/256GB $500 Black Friday
Looking for a foldable phone without breaking the bank?
The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 is now just $500 (down from $600) for Black Friday, but only if you're into the Hot Pink version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
It's a pretty solid pick if you want something stylish and different at a friendlier price.
Compact flip with full-app cover screen
You get a compact flip design, a handy 4-inch cover screen that runs full apps, dual 50MP rear cameras, and a smooth Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip inside.
The main display is a roomy 6.9-inch pOLED.
Just keep in mind: software updates are limited and upgrades over its predecessor aren't huge, but if you love the look and the foldable vibe, this deal's worth considering.