Motorola Razr 'Raptor' coming January 2027 ahead of CES
Motorola's next Razr is dropping sooner than usual: January 2027, right in time for CES.
This new foldable, codenamed "Raptor," packs a bigger 4.0-inch outer screen and a sharp 6.9-inch inner display, both with super-smooth refresh rates (120Hz outside, 144Hz inside).
Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7550X chip and gets a larger 5,000mAh battery that supports speedy 45-watt charging.
Motorola promises 3 Android OS updates
You'll still get 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and three Android OS updates promised.
The upgraded displays put it on par with the Razr+ and Ultra versions.
The only trade-off? It's a bit heavier now at 195 g thanks to that bigger battery; you're getting more power in return.