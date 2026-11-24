Motorola's next Razr is dropping sooner than usual: January 2027, right in time for CES.

This new foldable, codenamed "Raptor," packs a bigger 4.0-inch outer screen and a sharp 6.9-inch inner display, both with super-smooth refresh rates (120Hz outside, 144Hz inside).

Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7550X chip and gets a larger 5,000mAh battery that supports speedy 45-watt charging.