Motorola starts November smartphone launches in India with Signature 27
November is packed with new smartphone launches in India.
Motorola kicks things off on November 5 with its Signature 27, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip and a sharp 50MP Sony sensor.
The brand could also be rolling out the Moto G47 Power 5G and Edge 70 Neo 5G, aiming for strong performance and battery life.
Xiaomi 18 Pro India launch announced
Vivo's X500 series, X500 5G, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max could feature MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series processors.
Xiaomi has announced the India launch of the Xiaomi 18 Pro at India Mobile Congress 2026 with top-end specs.
On the budget side, Karbonn could return with the Rebel 5G, expected to cost under ₹20,000, and POCO's X8s 5G promises solid features without breaking the bank.
Plenty of choices for every budget this month!