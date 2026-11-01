Motorola starts November smartphone launches in India with Signature 27

Vivo's X500 series, X500 5G, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max could feature MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series processors.

Xiaomi has announced the India launch of the Xiaomi 18 Pro at India Mobile Congress 2026 with top-end specs.

On the budget side, Karbonn could return with the Rebel 5G, expected to cost under ₹20,000, and POCO's X8s 5G promises solid features without breaking the bank.

Plenty of choices for every budget this month!