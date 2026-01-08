Next Article
Motorola teases Razr Fold, its 1st foldable smartphone
Technology
Motorola just gave us a sneak peek at the Razr Fold, its first book-style foldable smartphone, during CES 2026 in Las Vegas.
The device is expected to feature a 6.6-inch outer screen and an 8.1-inch high-res inner display, aiming for a North American release this summer.
Cameras, multitasking, and style
The Razr Fold packs three 50MP rear cameras, plus a 32MP selfie camera on the cover and a 20MP one inside.
It supports the Moto Pen Ultra stylus and keeps handy features like showing a clock and calendar when the device is partially folded into a tent-like position.
You'll get enhanced multitasking on that big inner screen, with design choices between textured blue-black or smooth white—Motorola's hoping to stand out with both looks and function.