Motorola teases Razr Fold, its 1st foldable smartphone

Cameras, multitasking, and style

The Razr Fold packs three 50MP rear cameras, plus a 32MP selfie camera on the cover and a 20MP one inside.

It supports the Moto Pen Ultra stylus and keeps handy features like showing a clock and calendar when the device is partially folded into a tent-like position.

You'll get enhanced multitasking on that big inner screen, with design choices between textured blue-black or smooth white—Motorola's hoping to stand out with both looks and function.