NASA astronauts capture jaw-dropping Northern Lights from space

Why the ISS is perfect for epic views (and what's next)

The ISS orbits most of the planet and lets astronauts catch up to 16 sunrises and sunsets daily, making it a one-of-a-kind spot for watching things like auroras in real time.

As the station gets closer to retirement, NASA is teaming up with private companies to build new commercial space stations—so humans can keep exploring (and capturing amazing sights) in orbit while gearing up for future Moon and Mars missions.