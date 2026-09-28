Motorola to launch compact Razr Flex foldable mid December 2026
Motorola is gearing up to launch a device internally called "Razr Flex," its latest foldable phone, in mid-December 2026.
Designed to go head-to-head with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Razr Flex stands out for its compact size: a 4.97-inch outer screen and an inner display just under seven inches.
At just 215gm and slim when unfolded, it's made for easy carrying.
Razr Flex Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Don't let the size fool you. A device internally called "Razr Flex" runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
It features dual 50MP rear cameras and 32MP selfie cameras, plus a hefty 5,000mAh battery to keep you going.
You'll get two color choices: PANTONE Coriander or PANTONE Dark Botanical Garden.
Motorola clearly wants to set a new standard for compact foldables with this one.