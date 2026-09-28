Motorola to launch compact Razr Flex foldable mid December 2026

Motorola is gearing up to launch a device internally called "Razr Flex," its latest foldable phone, in mid-December 2026.

Designed to go head-to-head with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Razr Flex stands out for its compact size: a 4.97-inch outer screen and an inner display just under seven inches.

At just 215gm and slim when unfolded, it's made for easy carrying.