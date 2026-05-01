Motorola turns Razr Fold 2026 into laptop with smart glasses
Technology
Motorola offers a cool new feature for the Razr Fold 2026: when you pair it with smart glasses, your phone basically becomes a laptop.
Thanks to Smart Connect software, you get a desktop-style view right in your glasses, making it way easier to get work done or game on the go.
Razr offers trackpad and mode switching
You can use the Razr's screen as a trackpad and switch between desktop, TV, video call, or gaming modes without juggling devices or moving files around.
It even supports Steam through the GameHub app and works with Bluetooth keyboards for that real laptop feel.
Basically, it's built for anyone who wants everything in one portable setup.