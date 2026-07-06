Mount Sinai study links infant PM2.5 exposure to childhood obesity
A recent Mount Sinai study found that breathing in tiny air pollutants called PM2.5 as a baby can mess with impulse control, which might lead to childhood obesity.
Kids exposed to more PM2.5 in their first year showed more body fat and higher BMI between ages four and eight.
Researchers tracked 434 Mexico City children
PM2.5 comes from things like car exhaust and burning fossil fuels, and it's not just bad for your lungs: it can affect your brain too.
The researchers tracked 434 children in Mexico City to see how early exposure shaped their health.
Co-author Bob Wright said cutting emissions is key, but simple steps like using HEPA filters or avoiding high-pollution spots can also make a difference.
He added that policy change takes time and that individual actions can help, but broader changes and awareness are needed.