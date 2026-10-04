Moxie Marlinspike launched Confer in December 2025 to keep chats private
Moxie Marlinspike, the creator of Signal, launched Confer in December 2025, an AI chatbot built for people who care about keeping their chats private.
Unlike traditional AI services, Confer can't read them, train on them, or hand them over, because only you have access to them.
It runs on open-source models for added peace of mind.
Confer uses strong encryption and passkeys
Confer uses strong encryption and a trusted execution environment to keep your conversations secure.
Signing up is simple: sign up with an email address and a sign-in link; Confer will generate a passkey if your system supports passkey encryption, then chat from Mac, Android, Windows, or Linux.
There are both free and paid versions. Since its launch, Confer's user base has grown fast, with regular updates (like importing chats from other AI tools) and an iOS app is also on the horizon.