Mozilla adds AI controls to Firefox to manage built-in AI
Mozilla's Firefox 148 update (released February 24, 2026) gives you real control over AI.
After a lot of user pushback (especially from the Linux crowd), Firefox will let you easily switch off built-in AI tools like the AI chatbot and page summary.
These options will be grouped under a new "AI Controls" section in settings, making it simple to decide what stays on.
Preferences saved across updates
With these new controls, you can pick and choose which AI features (like translations or PDF descriptions) you actually want, or just turn them all off if that's your vibe.
Your choices will stick around even after updates, so no more redoing settings every time.
Mozilla says this move is all about putting users first and keeping up with what people actually want from their browsers as AI becomes more common everywhere online.