Mozilla and Google release updates patching over 200 vulnerabilities
Both Mozilla and Google have dropped big updates for Firefox and Chrome, patching over 200 security vulnerabilities.
Firefox 159 alone fixes 167 issues, including 108 rated high severity, across all major platforms, while Chrome's latest version tackles 52 bugs, including four critical ones.
Firefox adds features, Chrome addresses memory
Firefox now comes with a macOS share picker, an AI-powered Smart Window that tracks web page changes, and better password management in the sidebar.
Chrome's update focuses on fixing memory issues and blocking sandbox bypasses.
Cool fact: Mozilla cited Amy Burnett, a security research and analyst at OpenAI, for uncovering many of the bugs, and Google attributed the discovery of several flaws to Anthropic's Claude and a few to OpenAI.
To stay safe, just head to your browser's Help menu to update. Quick updates mean stronger security!