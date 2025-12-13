Next Article
MSC Cruises bans smart glasses to protect passenger privacy
Technology
MSC Cruises is banning smart glasses like Ray-Ban Meta in all public areas on their ships.
The goal is to prevent secret recordings and ensure passengers feel comfortable and secure while onboard.
If you're caught using these glasses in spots like dining halls, theaters, or by the pool, the crew might take them away.
Why the ban matters
Smart glasses look just like regular eyewear but can secretly record video and audio—sometimes without people noticing, even with tiny LED lights as warnings.
MSC wants guests to enjoy shared spaces without worrying about being filmed.
While you can still use smart glasses in your private cabin if you want, the cruise line suggests thinking twice before packing them for your trip.