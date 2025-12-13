New skin patch can predict anaphylaxis before it occurs

AllergE's microneedles are shorter than a millimeter and thinner than a hair. They gently reach just under your skin to sample fluid where allergy signals show up first. Special sensors in the patch detect even tiny amounts of IgE and send real-time readings to help you stay ahead of any reaction.

Why is this a big deal?

Right now, testing for allergies usually means blood draws or pricking your skin—and waiting days for results.

The AllergE patch is way more sensitive and gives instant feedback while you go about your day.

The AllergE patch is unique in offering wearable, real-time tracking designed to help prevent anaphylaxis before it starts.