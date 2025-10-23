MSU scientists use lasers to 'draw' important electronics crystals

Scientists at Michigan State University have figured out how to "draw" lead halide perovskite crystals using laser light and gold nanoparticles. This new method, called plasmonic heating, lets them place these important crystals exactly where they want—potentially making solar cells, LEDs, and sensors cheaper and more precise.

The process in detail By shining a 660-nanometer laser on gold nanoparticles (which are way smaller than a human hair), the team creates tiny hotspots that trigger crystal growth on glass.

High-speed cameras watch the action in real time, giving researchers much more control than older methods.

Why perovskites matter Lead halide perovskites are key for next-gen electronics because they work well in solar panels and sensors.

This technique could cut down on waste and boost performance by letting engineers build devices with pinpoint accuracy.