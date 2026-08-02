Multinational team uncovers Musango matusadonaensis near Lake Kariba in 2018

The fossils, mainly parts of a hind leg, confirmed Musango as a brand-new species in a recent study.

It stood roughly 1.5 meters tall and weighed around 390kg (think early cousin to the giant long-necked sauropods).

Interestingly, it may have been closely related to dinosaurs previously found in Argentina and South Africa, hinting that early dinos roamed across connected continents.

As Dr. Kimberley Chapelle put it, the region has potential for many more paleontological discoveries, even though not many dinosaur fossils have been found there yet.