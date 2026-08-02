Multinational team uncovers Musango matusadonaensis near Lake Kariba in 2018
Meet Musango matusadonaensis, a newly discovered dinosaur species from fossils near Lake Kariba, Zimbabwe.
This dino lived about 210 million years ago, and its discovery gives scientists fresh clues about how dinosaurs evolved.
The find happened during a 2018 expedition with researchers from Zimbabwe, South Africa, and the UK.
Hind leg fossils confirm Musango matusadonaensis
The fossils, mainly parts of a hind leg, confirmed Musango as a brand-new species in a recent study.
It stood roughly 1.5 meters tall and weighed around 390kg (think early cousin to the giant long-necked sauropods).
Interestingly, it may have been closely related to dinosaurs previously found in Argentina and South Africa, hinting that early dinos roamed across connected continents.
As Dr. Kimberley Chapelle put it, the region has potential for many more paleontological discoveries, even though not many dinosaur fossils have been found there yet.