Mumbai just hosted the "Most Innovative AI Product of the Year 2026" awards, spotlighting Indian startups and small and midsize businesses shaking up industries with smart AI solutions.

Big shoutouts went to HYPERVERGE for their work in the "Most Innovative AI Product for BFSI, FinTech & Payments" category, and Stirrup Communication Consultants for the "Most Innovative AI Product for Retail, Commerce & Consumer" category, showing how local companies are making a real impact with tech.