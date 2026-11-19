Mumbai awards HYPERVERGE and Stirrup Communication Consultants for AI innovation
Mumbai just hosted the "Most Innovative AI Product of the Year 2026" awards, spotlighting Indian startups and small and midsize businesses shaking up industries with smart AI solutions.
Big shoutouts went to HYPERVERGE for their work in the "Most Innovative AI Product for BFSI, FinTech & Payments" category, and Stirrup Communication Consultants for the "Most Innovative AI Product for Retail, Commerce & Consumer" category, showing how local companies are making a real impact with tech.
Awards span 10 categories, SMEs win
The awards covered 10 categories, from manufacturing to enterprise productivity. Decklar stood out in supply chain innovation, while Innoviti Technologies Private Limited was recognized for boosting workplace efficiency.
BERRIBOT INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED and SaaS Labs Software Private Limited also grabbed honors for their creative approaches in Agentic AI and infrastructure.
Altogether, these wins highlight how Indian SMEs are moving AI from cool ideas to practical tools across different sectors.