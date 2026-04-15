Mumbai Metro Line 1 unveils RapidCash up to ₹20 cashback
Technology
Mumbai Metro Line 1 just launched RapidCash, a new feature that gives you up to ₹20 cash back per transaction when you make routine online shopping purchases through platforms like Amazon or Flipkart.
The idea? You get to save on your daily travel without changing how you already shop online.
Mumbai Metro app supports instant cashback
What's cool is that any cash back you earn can be instantly transferred right into your bank account, no waiting around.
This update, available on the latest Mumbai Metro app (Android and iOS), is part of its push to make commuting smoother and more affordable, building on earlier perks like WhatsApp ticketing and Metro Rewards.