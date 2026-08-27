Munich cardiology study shows AI detects heart problems from mammograms
Big news from a recent study: AI technology can now help detect hidden heart problems just by analyzing regular mammograms.
Presented at a major cardiology conference in Munich, the research found that this AI could pick up signs of previous strokes with 86% accuracy and also flag high blood pressure with 79% accuracy and coronary heart disease with 78% accuracy, all from scans women are already getting for breast cancer.
Mammograms could add women's heart checks
Heart disease is the top killer of women worldwide but often goes unnoticed until it's serious.
Dr. Viana Copeland, one of the researchers, said using mammograms for early heart checks could make screenings way more useful, catching issues sooner and potentially saving lives.
If rolled out widely, this technology could turn routine checkups into powerful tools for both cancer and heart health, especially since hundreds of millions of women undergo mammograms every year.