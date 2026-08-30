Munich study: statins could lower dementia risk up to 15%
Technology
Statins, the medications people take to lower cholesterol, might also help keep your brain sharp.
A new study presented in Munich tracked more than 132,000 people in Denmark with type 2 diabetes and found that statins could reduce dementia risk by up to 15%.
Starting statins sooner lowers dementia risk
Starting statins sooner mattered: a 10-year look showed early users had a 15% lower chance of developing dementia, while those who began later saw only a 10% drop.
Experts say this adds to growing evidence that managing cholesterol early can help protect your brain as you age.