Murf AI launches Finch for real time multilingual Indian transcription
Murf AI just dropped Finch, a real-time speech-to-text tool that works across 11 Indian languages and Indian English.
It's designed so users can easily switch between languages mid-conversation: think booking an appointment in Hindi and giving details in English, all without missing a beat.
Finch API transcription with 50ms latency
Finch supports languages like Telugu, Marathi, and Gujarati.
It plugs right into apps using Murf's API and transcribes with barely any lag, with a median delay of 50 milliseconds for the final transcript segment after a speaker stops.
It also timestamps every word for precise tracking and offers background voice cancelation to keep things clear even in noisy places like stations or busy offices.