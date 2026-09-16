Muse available only in US faces strict India data rules

Experts say that for Muse to launch in India, it needs visible human oversight and must show it can handle data responsibly, not just behind closed doors.

As Dr. Srinivas Padmanabhuni, CTO of AiEnsured, puts it, "Draft rules want visible human oversight and data that stays put. Until Muse can pass those tests in public, not just in a lab, the country may sit this wave out and watch the new transactional layer of the internet get built elsewhere."

Meta has added security features like a safe virtual environment for your data, but unless they meet local rules (like the DPDP Act), Muse might have to wait before joining your phone's app lineup.