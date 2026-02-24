Musk accuses AI firm Anthropic of stealing training data

Elon Musk just called out AI company Anthropic, saying "Anthropic is guilty of stealing training data at massive scale and has had to pay multi-billion dollar settlements for their theft." This comes right after Anthropic revealed that Chinese labs used thousands of fake accounts to copy its AI model, Claude.

Musk's post raises questions about data sourcing in AI Musk posted, "Anthropic is guilty of stealing training data at massive scale and has had to pay multi-billion dollar settlements for their theft. This is just a fact."

His claim raises big questions about how AI companies get their data and whether they're playing fair.

xAI, Musk's own company, has faced scrutiny over data sources Ironically, while Musk points fingers at Anthropic, xAI (his own company) has also faced scrutiny over its data sources.

Plus, legal battles over pirated books and music have put Anthropic under the microscope.

For younger tech fans, it's a reminder that even the biggest names in AI are still figuring out what's ethical—and what isn't.