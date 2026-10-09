Is Ambani 'real boss of India,' Musk questions Starlink delays
What's the story
Elon Musk has sparked a major controversy by questioning if Mukesh Ambani is the "real boss of India." The question came after the Indian government rejected his claims that Starlink's satellite internet services were being blocked by local business interests. The Telecom Department clarified that compliance with security norms is mandatory for all satellite communication (satcom) licensees in India.
Licensing query
Why has Starlink not been given a license yet?
Responding to the government's statement, Musk took to X and questioned why Starlink hasn't been given a license yet.
He asked, "Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India?"
The question came after Telecom Ministry defended its authorization framework for telecom and satellite services as "fair and non-discriminatory."
Twitter Post
Musk questions Ambani's influence
Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2026
Is Ambani the real boss of India? https://t.co/KUSgfJRynZ
Security clearance
3 companies have been issued satellite communication licenses
The Telecom Ministry has issued licenses to three companies: Musk's Starlink, Reliance Jio's satellite venture Jio Satcom, and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb.
However, none of them can start commercial operations until security assessments and spectrum-related approvals are done.
"Security assessment as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all three licensees," the ministry said in a statement.
Market monopoly
Musk previously claimed 'certain oligarchs' were blocking Starlink
Musk had previously claimed that "certain oligarchs" were blocking Starlink to maintain a "monopolistic chokehold" on the Indian market.
He also denied allegations that Starlink services were used by militants in Manipur, saying its satellite beams were turned off over India and couldn't have been used for any purpose there.
Operational readiness
Starlink has built infrastructure specifically for Indian regulations
Despite the regulatory hurdles, Starlink has expressed its willingness to start operations in India.
Lauren Dreyer, SpaceX's VP for Starlink business operations, said on Wednesday that the company has built infrastructure specifically for Indian regulations and security requirements.
"Starlink has built 20 gateway sites in India with hundreds of antennas and has established controls intended to keep Indian user data within the country," Dreyer said.