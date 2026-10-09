Is Ambani 'real boss of India,' Musk questions Starlink delays

Responding to the government's statement, Musk took to X and questioned why Starlink hasn't been given a license yet.

He asked, "Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India?"

The question came after Telecom Ministry defended its authorization framework for telecom and satellite services as "fair and non-discriminatory."