Dot.com domain now redirects to Musk's Grok Bot
What's the story
Elon Musk appears to have taken a dig at OpenAI by the dot.com domain redirecting to the page of xAI's Grok Bot. The move comes after OpenAI recently launched its new AI agents, Dots. The domain redirection is seen as a jab at the tech giant's latest offering and has garnered attention due to its timing and implications.
Domain redirect
Musk's post on X
Musk highlighted the domain redirection on X, with a post simply reading "Dot.com."
The post was a re-share of investor and programmer Paul Graham's post, who had mocked OpenAI's choice of the name Dots.
Graham had said there is no single ."com" domain because "The.com" is simply the only. com people have been able to think of so far.
Ownership transfer
Domain was transferred to xAI in July
As per reports, the dot.com domain was transferred to xAI in July, long before OpenAI announced Dots. This indicates that the redirect wasn't necessarily a reaction to OpenAI's launch.
The reason behind xAI's acquisition of the domain is still not clear. One speculation is that it may have been aimed at capturing users searching for information on OpenAI's Dots by typing its address directly into their browser.
Rivalry intensifies
Ongoing rivalry between Musk and OpenAI
The domain redirect has added another chapter to the ongoing rivalry between Musk and OpenAI.
The two have been at odds over legal disputes, competing AI products, and differing visions for the future of artificial intelligence.
Both OpenAI's Dots and Grok Bot operate in the same space of AI agents capable of performing tasks with minimal user input.