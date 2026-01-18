Musk wants a 'moral constitution' for Grok after AI image abuse scandal
After Grok, xAI's chatbot, was used to make explicit fake images of real people—including minors—Elon Musk says it's time for a "moral constitution" to guide the AI.
The controversy led xAI to ban sexualized edits of real people and sparked a global outcry over responsible tech use.
Countries step in as Grok faces backlash
India gave X 72 hours to explain what happened, while France sent cases to prosecutors under EU rules. The UK and EU are investigating too.
Indonesia blocked Grok entirely, and Malaysia put limits on its use—all showing how seriously governments are treating AI misuse.
Why building ethical AI is so tough
Most AIs just do what users ask unless their creators set boundaries.
Other companies like DeepMind use "robot constitutions," and Anthropic has its own principles for safe behavior.
Musk's call highlights how tricky it is to create clear, fair rules for fast-changing tech like AI.