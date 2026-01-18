India gave X 72 hours to explain what happened, while France sent cases to prosecutors under EU rules. The UK and EU are investigating too. Indonesia blocked Grok entirely, and Malaysia put limits on its use—all showing how seriously governments are treating AI misuse.

Why building ethical AI is so tough

Most AIs just do what users ask unless their creators set boundaries.

Other companies like DeepMind use "robot constitutions," and Anthropic has its own principles for safe behavior.

Musk's call highlights how tricky it is to create clear, fair rules for fast-changing tech like AI.